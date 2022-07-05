Fact Check: Liquor was not served at PM Modi’s rally in Hyderabad

New Delhi, July 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a mammoth gathering in Hyderabad after the conclusion of the two day national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

Reports said that there were over a lakh people present at the event. A video has now gone viral showing men wearing BJP caps and scarves distributing alcohol. Many including advocate Prashant Bhushan tweeted the video and wrote, ' wow Modi Ji, your party has turned Telangana into Goa too! What fun!"

"While PM Narendra Modi was giving a speech inside, BJP workers were enjoying wine and kebab in honour of India outside. This is the real face of their Hindu religion. It's not even worth ridiculing. The height of shame," former Lok Sabha MP Kirti Azad said in a tweet.

Under the tweet by Prashant Bhushan many said that the video was old. The people can be seen wooden garments thus giving the indication that the video was shot during the winter.

When we did a reverse search we learnt that the video was old and has been on the internet since 2021. We also found a tweet by the official account of the Uttar Pradesh Congress on December 2021 which had the same video.

The Congress claimed that the video was shot in Haridwar, UP just before the rally by BJP chief, J P Nadda. There have been many news reports that carried this video. However in none of them could we find the actual location where this video was shot. Hence we can conclude that the video is not from the recent BJP event that was held at Telangana.