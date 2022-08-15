Fact Check: Lal Singh Chaddha is a flop and people did not throng a mall in UP to watch it

Many on the social media are sharing videos of the film getting a massive response at a shopping mall to watch the film. The video shows people fighting for tickets at the jam packed mall.

New Delhi, Aug 15: The movie Lal Singh Chaddha may be a disaster, but it is still making some news.

OneIndia has learnt that this video is no related to Lal Singh Chaddha or Lucknow's Lulu Mall. In fact we found evidence that the video in question was shot at a mall in Kerala ahead of a promotional event for a movie.

A search on Google led us to the event which had taken place on August 10. "Thallumaala promotions cancelled as fans swarm Kozhikode mall | Watch," read the headline. The visuals look similar to the one which is now being shared as the one from the Lulu Mall in Lucknow.

We also found a report in the Indian Express from the event.

Thallumaala event cancelled due to huge turnout: I have never seen such a crowd in my life, says Tovino Thomas, read the headline of the article. There are many tweets about the event that got cancelled.

A Malayalam YouTube channel also carried the video of the crowd at the Kerala Mall.

Hence it is clear that the movie Lal Singh Chaddha did not draw this crowd. The movie has received a lukewarm response from the public. Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of The Forrest Gump.