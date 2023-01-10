Fact Check; Is Vladimir Putin 'really' reading a book on Imran Khan?

A photograph has gone viral on Twitter in which Russian President, Vladimir Putin can be seen reading a book which features an image of Imran Khan on it. Mah Noor Malik shared the picture with the caption, 'Imran Khan is read by the world and we are very lucky to have a leader like Imran Khan.' In the picture another book on Imran Khan can be seen.

New Delhi, Jan 10: Imran Khan was ousted recently as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, but his fans continue to create false propaganda against him.

The book that Putin is seen reading is 'Pakistan: A Personal History,' Khan's 2011 memoir. The other book appears to be 'Let there be Justice: The political journey of Imran Khan.

Many supporters of the former Pakistan prime minister have also shared the image of Putin reading the book. We are very lucky to have a leader like Imran Khan. The world reads Imran Khan said another caption in Urdu.

OneIndia did a simple reverse image search of the viral image audit led us to the original one on stock photo website, Alamy. The image of Putin reading the book was uploaded on June 14 2016 and it shows him holding a book with. As per the description in the image, it showed Putin reviewing a book during a meeting with the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Vladimir Fortov and the Director of the Federal Agency for Scientific Organisations Mikhail Kotyukov at the Kremlin.

The actual image that is being shared with the claim on Imran Khan's book can be found here.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reviews a book during a meeting with President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vladimir Fortov and Director of the Federal Agency for Scientific Organisations Mikhail Kotyukov at the Kremlin June 14, 2016 in Moscow, Russia. Alamy wrote about the photograph in the More Information section.

However it is not clear which book Putin is exactly reading. However when we reviewed the image closely, it is however clear that Vladimir Putin is reading a book, but it is definitely not about Imran Khan. Hence it becomes clear that the former Pakistan prime minister's fans have doctored the photograph.