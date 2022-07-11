Fact Check: Is video of a child getting kidnapped real?

The abductor flees with the child and those recording the video alert the other. Soon the kidnapper is chased down beaten up and the child is taken back and handed to the mother.

The video was originally posted on a Facebook page named Vikas News Anand. Viewed over 5 million times, the video caption in Gujarati roughly translates to 'child kidnapper caught red handed.'

A reverse search led to a page called Ankir Jatuskaran. The video was posted on June 7. The video on Facebook was shared with the caption, 'Abduction of a child from a mute mother.' The video however has a disclaimer at the 16 second mark stating that the act was a scripted one.

"The content made in this video should be considered for entertainment purpose only. Information contained herein is not intended to be a source of advice or credit analysis with respect to the information presented. Any action you take, inspiring from this video, is strictly at your own risk. We will not be liable for any losses or damages in connection with the use of information available in this video", the disclaimer says.

Hence it is sae to say that the viral video was shared out of context to make it look like a real abduction of the incident.