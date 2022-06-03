Fact Check: Is this viral video from the funeral of Sidhu Mooswala

OneIndia has found this claim to be misleading. A search led us to the funeral of a jawan from Gujarat who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

We also found a video on YouTube posted in 2021. It said that this was from the funeral of soldier Harish Parmar in Gujarat's Kheda district. People can be seen holding the Indian National Flag just like it has been seen in the viral video.

Parmar passed away in an encounter at the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir in October 2021. He was created at the Vanzaria village in the Kapadvanj Taluk of the Kheda district in Gujarat and 50,000 people had gathered to pay their last respects to the soldier.

If one looks at the viral video screen grab and the original video there are several similar frames, which led to us state that this video being shared widely is from Gujarat and not from Moosewala's funeral in Punjab.