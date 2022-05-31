Fact Check: Is this viral image from the Nepal plane wreckage

Nepal'sTara Air twin-engine aircraft 9NAET went missing after taking off from the Pokhra airport.

Reports Siam that the flight normally takes about 30 minutes, but went down due to bad weather. All the passengers onboard are feared dead. Amidst this an image of the wreckage has gone viral with the claim that it is the crashed Tara Air flight.

Many on the social media condoled the incident while sharing the image.

OneIndia has learnt that the images being shared on the social media are not from Nepal. They are the photos from the chopper crash in which India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat lost his life. General Rawat's chopper crashed in December 2021 near Tamil Nadu's Conoor.

This viral image was also published by Outlook with the headline, Group Captain Varun Singh, Lone Survivor In CDS Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Dies In Hospital.

Meanwhile the latest update from Nepal says that the rescue workers have recovered 21 bodies from the crash site.

Hence it is clear that the image that has gone viral on the social media are not from Nepal but from Coonoor where General Rawat, his wide and others passed away in a plane crash.