Fact Check: Is this video shot at the crime scene where Sidhu Moosewala was killed

On May 29 Moosewala was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa, Punjab. Amidst this a video has gone viral with the claim that this was from the scene where Moosewala was shot. "Waheguru ji, see how the killers of Moose Wala attacked him," read a post on the social media along with the video.

OneIndia learnt that this claim is not right. While the key frames were reverse searched, it led us to a clop from an action scene in a web series. The video had been uploaded on August 31 2021 with the title, "Gangster gun fire attitude WhatsApp status."

The visuals are indeed dramatic, but nowhere could we find that it was from the killing of the Punjabi singer. In fact the video is from the web series, Shukla the Tiger. This is a Hindi action web series streaming on MX Player since 2021.

Hence it clear that the video being shared online with the claim that it was from the Moosewala crime scene is misleading and not correct. It is in fact from a scene from the web series, Shukla the Tiger.