Fact Check: Is this video of Raja Singh having food shot at the Cherlpally Central jail

New Delhi, Sep 02: Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh was arrested and sent to the Cherlpally Central jail after he booked for allegedly trying to disrupt peace and tranquility. The Telangana police arrested him for derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Now a video of him eating food has gone viral. The video shows Singh eating while sitting on a bench and there are a number of plastic bags and water bottles in front of him. In the video he can also be seen smiling and at one point he waves at the camera.

It is not easy to be a hardcore Hindu. You have to eat prison food and despite this he has the smile of a lion on his face, wrote one user while sharing the video. OneIndia has learnt that this video was not shot inside the Cherlpally jail.

We did a reverse image search and found that this is a video from 2021. While sharing the video in 2021 the user wrote that this is a video of Singh having breakfast at the Nampally Court.

As per reports Singh had to appear in court once in every days as the state government had slapped several charges against Hindu leaders in the state. However we were also unable to find any report justifying this claim.

After this video went viral the jail authorities issues a press statement. As per reports in the Telugu media, the jail authorities said that the video in circulation was not shot in the jail.

Hence we can say that the video in circulation with the claim that it was shot inside the jail is false.