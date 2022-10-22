Fact Check: Is this video of a Russian soldier being run over by a tank a recent one?

Now a video has gone viral showing Putin's newly mobilised recruits taking part in a parade. The video also has shocking footage of one of the soldiers being run over by the tank.

New Delhi, Oct 22: Russian President, Vladimir Putin recently said that Russia should be finished calling up reservists in two weeks. He promised to end the controversial mobilisation drive that witnessed scores of men in their fifties flee the country.

The video shows the soldiers standing in attention. As gun shots go off, one of the tanks takes a sharp turn and runs over a soldier. The injured soldier can be seen standing up, but he collapses later.

"During a Russian military procession and 'show of might', a military vehicle runs over a Russian soldier who is part of the parade," says one person while sharing the video on Facebook.

A reverse search of the frames led OneIndia to the actual video which is from 2014. We found a report by a Vietnamese news website which had the video in it.

On June 16 2014, the Daily Mail too reported about the incident. The report went with the header Awful moment Russian soldier is hit by a tank while on the parade ground (but somehow gets back on his feet)

The soldier was identified as 19 year old Pavel Touromov. He suffered from serious injuries after the a BMP armoured personnel carrier weighing 20 tonnes ran him down.

Reports from Russia however identified the soldier as Alexei Agishin and said that he suffered only from minor injuries. A report from 2014 published by a Russian news outlet featured the photograph of the soldier and quoted him on how he managed to survive.

"I stood with my back to this armored personnel carrier. At the last moment, I turned around and a second later there was a blow. I don't remember how the front two wheels drove over me. But I remember that when I saw a gap between the wheels, I grouped up and crawled under the hull of the armored personnel carrier. I waited for him to pass and then only tried to get to my feet. But then I don't remember anything," the soldier said.

Hence while there are a couple of versions to this story, we can conclude it is definitely not a recent one.