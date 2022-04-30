New Delhi, Apr 30: A video of an old man playing cricket claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is batting is doing rounds on the internet. In the said clip, the man is seen sporting a white kurta and pyjama with a blue sweater, has drawn the attention of the netizens on social media sites.

. .

The fans of PM Modi are spreading the clip claiming that 'Narendra Modi ji playing cricket' on social media sites and this has gone viral. However, the truth is the man in the video is not the Prime Minister. Well, it is said to be Yogaraj Singh, father of cricketer Yuvaraj Singh.

On doing research, the pictures resembling his costumes have been found on his Facebook page. On his account, he wrote, "out of my 45 years of coaching at DAV College we have won for the 40th time today the inter college finals. Today Beating SD college Chandigarh in the finals. - DAV college cricket team with their coach Yog RAAJ Singh won the inter college tournament at Chandigarh DAV college cricket ground sector 10 for the year 2022. Congratulations to the team, the college and the parents.[sic]"

The same clip is discovered on his Instagram account and the caption of the video reads: 'Life is more fun, If you play games . Cricket is my passion . What is your game ?'.