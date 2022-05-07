Fact Check: Is this lady constable complaining about Love Jihad in India

This claim is however false. The lady constable is Rupesh Bharti. She along with her husband complained about Suresh Chandra Yadav, the Station House Officer at the Karhal police station in the Manipuri district of Uttar Pradesh.

A voice over has been added to the video stating that Hindu women were being allegedly lured into marriage by Muslim men. The clip has been shared widely on both Twitter and Facebook.

New Delhi, May 07: A video of a lady police constable speaking with the media has gone viral with the claim that she was talking about the domination of Islam in India.

She said that Yadav had asked her to cook food for his children and when she refused, he filed a report and suspended her. Her suspension was overturned after she approached a senior officer.

She also alleged that after she went back to work, Yadav continued to humiliate her by blowing cigarette smoke on her face. She was forcibly made to eat cashew nuts Bharti alleged adding that she was humiliated about her caste. Bharti is a Jatava, a Schedule Caste.

This incident has been reported by several media outlets. After the video had gone viral in 2016, the official handle of the UP police and IG Range Agra Police responded by saying an immediate inquiry would be conducted and necessary action would follow.

In the entire clip, the lady constable does not mention Love Jihad or speak about Muslim domination in India. Hence it can be concluded that the clip in question is an old one and is about the harassment faced by the lady constable and not about Love Jihad in India.