Fact Check: Is this image of a damaged Mosque from Delhi

However the image being shared with the claim that is is that of the Jama Masjid is not right. A reverse image search of the viral image led us to reports from October 2017. A Patrika report from October 21 2017 showed the photo of an old Jama Masjid at Uparkot in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. One of the three domes of the Mosque had collapsed during afternoon prayers in which three children and several other adults were injured. One of the children even succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital the report also said.

. .

Due to the damage caused by the rain in Delhi on May 30 the Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid said that the dangling part is posing a threat to the wall and minarets near it, and to people on ground too as there is a risk that if it rolls off the dome, it may hit the wall and pieces of stone may fall on ground. So, we are chalking out a plan to first safely bring down the dangling part of the damaged finial, Syed Ahmed Bukhari said.

On Tuesday, a day after the storm had hit Delhi, he had written to ASI requesting removal of the dangling part of the crown and repair of the ornamental structure that has topped the grand mosque since its construction.

Hence it is clear that the viral image being shared is not that of the Jama Masjid in Delhi, but from a 2017 incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh.