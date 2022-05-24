Fact Check: Is the new Australian PM, Albanese a staunch supporter of VHP

The first screenshot was a tweet by journalist Rana Ayub with the caption, 'Breathe Australia.' "Rana Ayyub celebrating regime change in Australia since previous Govt. islamophobic for her," read the text under the screenshot.

The other image was of Albanese wearing a saffron shawl around with with 'Om' inscribed on it.

OneIndia has learnt that the image was taken on May 7 when Albanese visited the Hindu Council in Australia. On that day itself he shared the viral image along with more photos from the same event on his Twitter profile.

"A warm reception in Parramatta tonight with leaders from the Hindu faith and subcontinental communities," he said in a tweet while sharing the image.

However Albanese is not the only one to attend the Hindu Council. Former Australian PM and other leaders of the Liberal Party of Australia too have visited the Hindu Council.

Former Australian PM, Scot Morison to visited the Hindu Council on May 14 and this was reported by the media as well. In fact both Morrison and Albanese were criticised by the international media for donning a VHP scarf doing their respective election campaigns. ABC news said on May 19, Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese pictured wearing scarves bearing symbol used by Hindu ultra-nationalist group VHP India.

Hence this makes it clear that Albanese had only wearing the scarf during the election campaign. This was also done by his opponent Morison as well.