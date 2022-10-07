Fact Check: Is the government scrapping the ministry of minority affairs

The ministry of minority affairs was established by the UP government in 2006. While citing sources in the government, the report added that the ministry would be scrapped and merged.

The government has however clarified that there is no such proposal to scrap the ministry. Stating that this is a fake claim PIB Fact Check took to Twitter and posted, A media report published in @DeccanHerald is claiming that the Central government is likely to scrap the Ministry of Minority Affairs and will merge it with @MSJEGOI. This Claim is #FAKE. No such Proposal is under consideration.

The website of the ministry says, "the Ministry of Minority Affairs was carved out of Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and created on 29th January, 2006 to ensure a more focused approach towards issues relating to the notified minority communities namely Muslim, Christian, Budhist, Sikhs, Parsis and Jain. The mandate of the Ministry includes formulation of overall policy and planning, coordination, evaluation and review of the regulatory framework and development programmes for the benefit of the minority communities."

Hence it becomes clear that the government has not made any decision as yet and the media reports are misleading.