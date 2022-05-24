Fact Check: Is the CET being conducted in the third quarter this year

The order titled Recommendations of the Special Committee on Common Eligibility Test is attributed to the Press Information Bureau.

It says that as prescribed by the Government of India and published order dated 21st February 2021 the committee likes to highlight that the 1st edition of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted in the 3rd quarter of FY 2022-23.

PIB Fact Check said that this order is wrong and no such order has been issued by the Education Ministry.