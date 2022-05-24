New Delhi, May 24: An order is doing the rounds on the social media claiming that on the recommendation of a special committee the 1st edition of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted in the 3rd quarter of 2022-23.
Fact Check: Is the CET being conducted in the third quarter this year
The order titled Recommendations of the Special Committee on Common Eligibility Test is attributed to the Press Information Bureau.
It says that as prescribed by the Government of India and published order dated 21st February 2021 the committee likes to highlight that the 1st edition of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted in the 3rd quarter of FY 2022-23.
PIB Fact Check said that this order is wrong and no such order has been issued by the Education Ministry.
Fact Check
Claim
CET will be conducted in 3rd quarter this year
Conclusion
The education ministry has not issued any such order
Rating
Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in
More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News arrow_forward
Read more...