Fact Check: Is Shraddha Walkar’s psychopath killer Aftab Amin Poonawala a Parsi or Muslim

One Mayn Zalik wrote on Twitter, Iska Bhi Answer De Sanskari R@pist bc

Only one Sara HOA Samaj in entire world stand welcome Does Aarti Distributes sweets fir R@pist Ki11ers No one Else even tho Aftab is Parsi not muslim but u mfs targeting muslim, he wrote.

Another twitter user also made a similar comment and said "Aftab Poonamwalla is the name of the guy. He was a Parsi. Not that it matters but people will again paint it as Hindu-Muslim conflict, Twitter user Syed Mahmood said.

Many more took to Twitter to claim that Aftab who murdered his girlfriend in the most gruesome fashion is a Parsi and not a Muslim.

OneIndia checked further find out about the veracity of the claims that are being made on Twitter. We found his Instagram post with the handle @thehungrychokro. In a 2014 post while replying to a question on one of his posts, he acknowledges that he is a Muslim.

If one looks at the screen grab taken from Instagram you can see that Aftab himself has confirmed that he is a Muslim.

One user @zloymom asks Aftab, "hello, my friend! Can I ask you - are you Krishna or Muslim? I have two friends from India one of them is Krishna and other one - Muslim."

To this Aftab replies by saying, " I am Muslim and the other term you're is Hindu. Lord Krishna is the God of Hindus. May I ask why the certain inquisitiveness about my region??"

This makes it clear that the comment made by the gruesome killer confirms that he is a Muslim.

Further we also checked the information in the FIR lodged by the police following a complaint by Shraddha's father. "My daughter had told my wife in 2019 that she wants to stay in a live-in relationship with Aftab Amin Poonawalla. I and my wife had said 'No' to it. This is because we are Hindus and belong to the Koli caste. And the boy is a Muslim," read the complaint.

Shraddha Walkar who was in a live-in relationship with Aftab in Delhi was murdered six months ago when she asked him to marry her. He told the police that during a fight he had strangled her. He then cut her body into 35 pieces and disposed it off in various parts of Delhi. Following a complaint by the father of the girl after he could not trace her, the police cracked the case.