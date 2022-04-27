Fact Check: Is Ramraj Cotton running a quiz contest to give special offers to customers?

Bengaluru, Apr 27: A few links claiming that Ramraj Cotton is giving special offers to the people for participating in its contest have been doing rounds on social media sites and on WhatsApp.

Many are believed to have participated in the quiz contest which usually asks participants to answer four simple questions. However, it has now been discovered that those are fake contests and the company has no links with the contests running on multiple websites or blogs.

Ramraj Cotton itself has put out a statement on its Facebook that people should not fall prey to fake contests."Recently, there have been a few fake messages spreading in WhatsApp and other social media platforms containing a website URL that will give special offers by Ramraj Cotton for branch opening.

We wish to inform you that our company, Ramraj Cotton, is not running any such special offers and the URLs spreading in various social media platforms is dangerous and used for phishing and other cuber crimes by unscrupulous elements. We strongly advice you to not click the URLs mention in these messages and share any personal/financial information. We have taken up this matter with relevant authorities for appropriate legal action," the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, many such fake links have been brought down by the authorities.