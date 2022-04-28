Fact Check: Is Rajiv Gandhi Foundation now called PM Care Fund?

New Delhi, Apr 28: Claims have gone viral claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rechristened the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation as PM Cares Fund.

An infographic that has gone viral says that, "decades-old mistakes rectified with a change. It also lists some of these changes: Nehru Museum changed to PM Museum, Indira Awas Yojana to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, and the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation to PM Cares.

These claims are however misleading, OneIndia has learnt. The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the PM Care Fund are completely different entities and both are currently operating.

While the Nehru Museum, Indira Awas Yojana and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award have been renamed, there is no report suggesting that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was renamed as the PM Care Fund.

The PM Cares Fund according to the official website was registered in under the Registration Act 1908 in New Delhi on March 27 2020.