Fact check: Is Power Grid running a lucky draw by offering a chance to win Rs 6,000?


Google Oneindia New

New Delhi, May 27: E-mails and messages are being circulated by fraudsters with a false claim that the recipient has won a lottery.

In one such incident, a fraudulent website claiming that Power Grid Corporation of India is running a lucky draw that gives people a chance to win Rs 6,000 went viral on social media.

Representational Image

The fraud lottery advertisement claims that A lucky draw in the name of 'POWERGRID' is offering a chance to win an electricity allowance worth ₹6,000 after seeking one's personal details. To which, the government's fact-checking arm, the PIB has said that this lottery is a scam.

.
.

The Press Information Bureau's official fact check Twitter handle 'PIB Fact Check' has alerted everyone about a fake lottery circulating on social media.

Published On May 27, 2022

Fact Check

Claim

Lucky draw to win electricity allowance worth Rs 6,000

Conclusion

This lucky draw is FAKE. And it's a scam & is not related to Power Grid Corporation of India

Rating

False
Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

More FAKE NEWS BUSTER  News arrow_forward

Read more about: fake news buster
Read more...