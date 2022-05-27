Fact check: Is Power Grid running a lucky draw by offering a chance to win Rs 6,000?

New Delhi, May 27: E-mails and messages are being circulated by fraudsters with a false claim that the recipient has won a lottery.
In one such incident, a fraudulent website claiming that Power Grid Corporation of India is running a lucky draw that gives people a chance to win Rs 6,000 went viral on social media.
The fraud lottery advertisement claims that A lucky draw in the name of 'POWERGRID' is offering a chance to win an electricity allowance worth ₹6,000 after seeking one's personal details. To which, the government's fact-checking arm, the PIB has said that this lottery is a scam.
The Press Information Bureau's official fact check Twitter handle 'PIB Fact Check' has alerted everyone about a fake lottery circulating on social media.