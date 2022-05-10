Fact check: Is Pfizer VP Rady Johnson arrested on charges of fraud?

. .

Many have shared the news published in Vancouver Times even as fact-checkers have debunked the report. Well, the fact is that it is a satirical piece which has been misread by many.Rady Johnson has been arrested at his home and charged with multiple counts of fraud by federal agents even as he is awaiting a bail hearing, the report said. This comes as 1,000s of classified documents from Pfizer were released, showing the true risks of the experimental vaccine, the website said in the satirical piece.

On social media, the news went viral as many shared the story using the hashtag - #pfizerdocuments. However, Twitter started censoring the hashtag and many declared that it is a fake news in spite of the website claiming that it was a satirical story.

Finally, the website has put multiple disclaimers to end the confusion.

However, this is not that Pfizer has become a victim of misinformation. Earlier, fake reports on its CEO Albert Bourla were doing rounds.