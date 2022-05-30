Fact Check: Is Modi govt giving Rs 15,000 and a bike/car for e-Shram card holders?

New Delhi, May 30: A YouTube channel has claimed that the Centre is giving Rs 15,000 to the e-Shram cardholders. In addition to it, they will get two-wheelers and cars for free, the video claimed!

Well, it is baseless information as the Government of India has not made any such announcement. Neither the Centre is providing Rs 15,000 nor any vehicle for the cardholders. It is an attempt by the channel to draw people's attention and get views which translates into money.