Fact Check: Is meat banned in Bengaluru on Eid?

Bengaluru, May 02: With hundreds of Muslim families across the country preparing Eid-ul-Fitr, rumours that there would be a meat ban in Bengaluru on May 3, Tuesday, has goner viral. The rumour has spread in the backdrop of Eid-ul-Fitr, coinciding with Basava Jayanti on Tuesday.

However, a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official has put an end to thr speculation, stating that no such order has been issued by the civic body.

''Basava Jayanti is not among the nine days that the Urban Development Department has specified this year for the meat ban,'' the official was quoted by Decan Herald as saying.

The days on which there's such a moratorium are:

Martyrs' Day (Jan 3)

Mahashivratri (March 1)

Sri Rama Navami (April 10)

Mahaveer Jayanti (April 14)

Buddha Purnima (May 16)

Krishna Janmasthami (August 19)

Ganesh Chaturthi (August 31)

Gandhi Jayanti (October 2)

Basava Jayanthi is a holiday traditionally observed by the Lingayats in Karnataka. It marks the birthday of Basavanna, a 12th century poet-philosopher and the founding saint of the Lingayat tradition. The holiday is celebrated throughout South India, primarily in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday.

For the past two years, Muslims have been observing the fasting month and celebrating Eid in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, many of the COVID-19 curbs have been lifted following a dip in cases and vaccination of people.