Fact check: Is Indian Oil Corporation offering fuel subsidy gift worth Rs 6,000?

The fraud lucky draw advertisement claims that 'Indian Oil Corporation' is offering fuel subsidy gift. Through the questionnaire you will have a chance to win a gift card worth Rs 6,000, for which you have to provide your personal details. The government's fact-checking arm, the PIB has said that this lottery is a scam.

This is not the first time that such offers on government schemes has gone viral. Recently, similar lucky draw messages in the name of Indian Railways, Powergrid, India Post and SAIL were also doing rounds.

Many such messages are in circulation and during the ongoing pandemic these have only increased. These fake sites look to steal your money and information through such fake messages. Do not believe in such forwards and do a proper check if you do not want to fall prey.