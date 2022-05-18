Fact check: Is Income Tax running any lucky draw?

New Delhi, May 18: E-mails and messages are being circulated by fraudsters with a false claim that the recipient has won a lottery.

The Press Information Bureau's official fact check Twitter handle 'PIB Fact Check' has alerted everyone about a fake lottery advertisement circulating on social media.

The fraud lottery advertisement claims that the recipient won a lottery of Rs 8,388 which was jointly organized by Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). To which, the government's fact-checking arm, the PIB has said that this lottery is a scam.

. .

''Beware of such lottery scams. Do not share your personal information on such calls, mails and messages," PIB Fact Check tweeted.