Fact check: Is Income Tax running any lucky draw?


Google Oneindia New

New Delhi, May 18: E-mails and messages are being circulated by fraudsters with a false claim that the recipient has won a lottery.

The Press Information Bureau's official fact check Twitter handle 'PIB Fact Check' has alerted everyone about a fake lottery advertisement circulating on social media.

The fraud lottery advertisement claims that the recipient won a lottery of Rs 8,388 which was jointly organized by Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). To which, the government's fact-checking arm, the PIB has said that this lottery is a scam.

.
.

''Beware of such lottery scams. Do not share your personal information on such calls, mails and messages," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

Fact Check

Claim

Is Income Tax running any lucky draw?

Conclusion

Beware of such lottery scams

Rating

False
Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

More FAKE NEWS BUSTER  News arrow_forward

Read more about: fake news buster lottery income tax
Read more...