New Delhi, May 18: E-mails and messages are being circulated by fraudsters with a false claim that the recipient has won a lottery.
Fact check: Is Income Tax running any lucky draw?
The Press Information Bureau's official fact check Twitter handle 'PIB Fact Check' has alerted everyone about a fake lottery advertisement circulating on social media.
The fraud lottery advertisement claims that the recipient won a lottery of Rs 8,388 which was jointly organized by Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). To which, the government's fact-checking arm, the PIB has said that this lottery is a scam.
''Beware of such lottery scams. Do not share your personal information on such calls, mails and messages," PIB Fact Check tweeted.