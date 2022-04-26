Fact Check: Is govt offering jobs, laptops and mobiles under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme?

New Delhi, Apr 26: A fake advertisement is doing the rounds on social media where it claims Narendra Modi government is offering free laptops, printers, mobile phones and even employment opportunities to girls under the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme.

It further asks people to share their details by sending an SMS to avail the offer and get the jobs.

Refuting the false information, a PIB fact check has found out that the advertisement regarding the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme is a fraud attempt. It further clarifies that there is no provision to give money to anyone personally under this scheme.

Recently, a similar message claiming that the government is distributing free laptops for all students. The message also provides a website link to click in order to avail the facility.

The government has time and again cautioned the people against such fraudulent claims being made regarding central and state government schemes. Please be careful while clicking on such links. You could end up losing your money and also have your information compromised.

"It has come to the notice of Ministry of Women & Chid Development, Government of India that certain unauthorised sites/organisations/NGOs/indivlduals are distributing forms in the name of cash incentive under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme," a government disclaimer said.

"The scheme has no provision for individual CASHTRANSFER COMPONENT by Government of India. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme focuses on challenging mindsets and deep rooted patriarchy inthe societal system, strict enforcement of PC&PNDT Act, advancing education of the girl child: focus Is on issues of women empowerment on a life cycle continuum.It is not a DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) scheme," it said.

"It Is an illegaland serious matter and If any such incidence comes to your knowledge,please report it to the nearest police station and the concerned District Collector/ District Magistrate.The Ministry of Women& Child Development has advised people against falling into the trap of such frauds," the disclaimer added.