Fact check: Is govt offering free internet for 3 months?


Google Oneindia New

New Delhi, May 06: Received any message on WhatsApp claiming that the government will offer free internet to 100 million users for three months, then do not fall for it.

The message comes with a link and might steal your important data if you click on it. The website will ask you to select your mobile network operator (Airtel, Jio, or Vodafone Idea) to claim three months of free internet access.

Once you select your network operator, you will be asked to enter your mobile number, your state, and choose the desired Internet plan. Upon entering those details, you will be presented with a download link to some kind of software. You will never get three months of free internet access.

The Press Information Bureau has warned users about the fake message on Twitter.

.
.

When you click on the link in order to avail free internet access, you will be redirected to a fraudulent website. You will be then asked to enter some of your important details. If you fall for the trap, you will most probably end up losing your data.

It is to be noted that if Jio or Airtel has to offer its users something, it will announce it from a verified platform. Unless you see any such announcements do not believe what random messages message.

If you receive such a message on WhatsApp, please do not click on the link in the message or forward the message to anyone else. It is a scam.

Published On May 6, 2022

Fact Check

Claim

Free internet data offers

Conclusion

It is a scam

Rating

False
Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

More FAKE NEWS BUSTER  News arrow_forward

Read more about: fake news buster
Read more...