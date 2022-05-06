Fact check: Is govt offering free internet for 3 months?

New Delhi, May 06: Received any message on WhatsApp claiming that the government will offer free internet to 100 million users for three months, then do not fall for it.

The message comes with a link and might steal your important data if you click on it. The website will ask you to select your mobile network operator (Airtel, Jio, or Vodafone Idea) to claim three months of free internet access.

Once you select your network operator, you will be asked to enter your mobile number, your state, and choose the desired Internet plan. Upon entering those details, you will be presented with a download link to some kind of software. You will never get three months of free internet access.