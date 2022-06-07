Fact Check: Is govt giving Rs 6,000 monthly allowance to unemployed under central scheme?

The viral message also has a link which tells users to click on it to get register to collect this payment.

The message reads: ''The government will give Rs 6,000 per month to unemployed youth in the country. The registration process has started for 'Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana 2022', under which jobless youth will get Rs 6,000 every month."

However, govt's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check on this report and found out that the government has put forward no such proposal. PIB said that no such scheme is being run by the Central government and asked people to not believe in such false news.

Debunking the fake news, PIB in a tweet wrote, "It is being claimed in a message that the Central Government is providing unemployment allowance up to Rs 6000 per month to the unemployed. #PIBFactCheck: - This claim is fake. The central government has not made any such announcement".

(Written by Madhuri Adnal)