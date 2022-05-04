Fact Check: Is Govt giving Rs 25 lakh loan at 0 per cent interest for women?

New Delhi, May 4: The Government of India is providing loans up to Rs 25 lakh to women under 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojna', a YouTube video claimed. The clip further stated that the Centre is providing without guarantee or security.

What took many by surprise is the fact that the loan will be given at 0 per cent interest. The scheme was being rolled out by the Centre for all states in the country by tying up with State Bank of India, the viral video claimed.

However, it has turned out to be a fake video as the Centre has not launched any such scheme. It is simply because the Centre has no scheme with zero-per cent interest, at least at this stage.

Press Information Bureau has also done a verification check and tweeted, "In a #YouTube video it is being claimed that the central government is giving cash amount of Rs 2 lakh 20 thousand to all women under 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojna' as well as ₹ loan up to 25 lakhs. [sic]"

Nonetheless, the Centre has many schemes dedicated to women including Mudra Love for Women, Annapurna Scheme and Stree Shakti Yojana.