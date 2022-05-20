Fact check: Every woman in India to get Rs 2 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Mahila Sahayata Yojana?

Well, the truth is that the Centre has not rolled out any such scheme and the Government of India is not giving the said amount not just to women, but to anyone in the country. It is a fake video created with the sole intention of getting views by spreading misinformation.

"In a #Youtube video it is being claimed that 2 lakh rupees are being given by the central government to all women under the 'Pradhan Mantri Mahila Sahayata Yojana'. [sic]" Press Information Bureau said in a press release.

Nonetheless, the Centre has many schemes dedicated to women including Mudra Love for Women, Annapurna Scheme and Stree Shakti Yojana.

Time and again, miscreants spread false news on the internet. With the internet getting cheaper in the country resulting in high internet usage, there is a lot of misinformation being spread through social media sites and YouTube.