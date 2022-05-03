Fact check: Is govt giving Rs 1,800 monthly to citizens aged 18-40?

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan is a government scheme meant for old age protection and social security of Unorganized Workers (UW).

New Delhi, May 03: A message claiming that an amount of Rs 1,800 will be credited monthly to citizens in the age group of 18 to 40 years under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana.

An online form is also being circulated along with the message for the citizens to avail the scheme.

However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that that this is a fake message.

In a tweet, PIB said, "This claim is false. It is a pension scheme. Beneficiaries will get pension only after the age of 60 years.''