Fact check: Is govt giving Rs 1,800 monthly to citizens aged 18-40?


New Delhi, May 03: A message claiming that an amount of Rs 1,800 will be credited monthly to citizens in the age group of 18 to 40 years under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana.

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan is a government scheme meant for old age protection and social security of Unorganized Workers (UW).

An online form is also being circulated along with the message for the citizens to avail the scheme.

However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that that this is a fake message.

In a tweet, PIB said, "This claim is false. It is a pension scheme. Beneficiaries will get pension only after the age of 60 years.''

Published On May 3, 2022

Fact Check

Claim

Govt providing Rs 1,800 monthly to citizens in 18–40 age group Under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana

Conclusion

This is a fake message.

Rating

False
