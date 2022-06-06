Fact check: Is govt giving Rs 1,55,000 to workers employed from 1990-2021

"Those who worked between 1990 and 2021 have the right to withdraw 1,55,000 from Ministry of Labour and Employment. Check if your name is on the list of those who are entitled to withdraw these funds," the fake post claimed.

The suspicious link along with the text includes a preview of the official website of the MLE - labour.gov.in.

However, the government's fact-checking arm, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has called it fake news.

"This claim is Fake. There is no such announcement by the @LabourMinistry. Beware of such fraudulent websites!"

This is not the first time that such offers on government schemes has gone viral. Recently, similar lucky draw messages in the name of Indian Railways, Powergrid, India Post and SAIL were also doing rounds.

Many such messages are in circulation and during the ongoing pandemic these have only increased. These fake sites look to steal your money and information through such fake messages. Do not believe in such forwards and do a proper check if you do not want to fall prey.

(written by Shreya)