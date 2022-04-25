Fact check: Is Government offering free laptops for all students?

New Delhi, Apr 25 : A message in circulation claiming that the government is distributing free laptops for all students. The message also provides a website link to click in order to avail the facility.

The government has warned against this message and said that this is fake. No such scheme has been offered. Please be careful while clicking on such links. You could end up losing your money and also have your information compromised.

The PIB fact-checker has debunked this claim and clarified that no such announcement has been made.

PIB took to Twitter and said: ''A text message with a website link is circulating with a claim that the Government of India is offering free laptops for all students. The circulated link is #Fake. The government is not running any such scheme."