Fact Check: Is Congress spreading fake news on Ghulam Nabi Azad re-joining the party?

Calling out the fake news in a series of tweets, Azad said. I am shocked to see the story filed by ANI correspondent about my rejoining in congress party. Unfortunately such stories are being planted by a section of leaders in the congress party right now and are doing this just to demoralise my leaders and supporters.

I dont have any ill will against congress party and its leadership, however I request them to tell these habitual story planters to refrain from doing so. Once again I would like to insist that this story is completely baseless, Azad said in another tweet.

In September, there was a report which alleged that Congress leaders were paying journalists to attack former party member Ghulam Nani Azad.

Azad had made his unhappiness clear when he joined the G-23 group of the party. While hinting at the lack of a reality check in the Congress, he had also showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Azad was then ousted from the disciplinary committee of the party and also his name was missing in the list of star campaigners for the Punjab elections 2022. All this lead to him ending ties with the party with which he was associated for 52 years.