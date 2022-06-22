Fact check: Is Centre planning to privatise the police?

A report on a Hindi website claimed that 50 such services including passport verification, escort duty of politicians, police examination settlement, summon delivery, record keeping, police outdoor training will be entrusted to private hands.

The Centre would send the proposal to the state government this month and if the proposal is implemented, more than 10 thousand posts in the police department will be abolished, the report claimed.

"Another controversial proposal is to put the escort duty for politicians in private hands. According to experts, doing so would compromise the security of VIPs. Officers are also fearing misuse in the work like data analysis and records management, etc. However, no one has any objection in giving work like housekeeping, CCTV monitoring, call center management, police vehicle maintenance, software development to private companies," the rough translation of the article read.

How True are These Claims?

The Press Information Bureau has clarified that the news doing rounds is "fake." "No such decision has been taken by the Government of India," it tweeted.

On checking the government sites, including the Ministry of Home Ministry, there were no reports stating that the government of India has a proposal over the privatisation in the police department. Hence, this is a baseless rumour.