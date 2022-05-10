Fact check: IOCL's confirmation letter for INDANE GAS Agency is fake


New Delhi, May 10: A confirmation letter allegedly issued by Indian Oil Corporation claims that the application for Indane Gas Agency dealership/distributorship has been approved and asks for a registration fee.

The Government's PIB Fact Check team said on Twitter,"This letter is #FAKE. @IndianOilcl has not issued this letter."

In an effort to bust fake news and guard citizens against such scams, the Fact Check Unit of PIB comes up with such information and urges people to be vigilant.

Fact Check

Claim

IOCL issued confirmation letter approving application for Indane Gas Agency ddealership

Conclusion

IOC has not issued any confirmation letter for Indane Gas Agency

Rating

False
