Fact Check: Have dinosaurs returned to Earth

The animal in the video is a coatis and this footage had been reversed to create an illusion of baby dinosaurs.

The video was originally posted on the Twitter handle of Buitengebieden with the caption, 'this took me a few seconds.' Nowhere does the handle claim that these animals are dinosaurs.

Earlier this month, India Today had public a story, Dinosaurs are extinct. So what are these creatures in the viral video. It was said the article that the video was reversed to create an illusion.