Fact Check: Have dinosaurs returned to Earth


Google Oneindia New

New Delhi, May 10: Have the dinosaurs returned to Earth. A video of a group of animals has gone viral on the social media with the claim it showed baby dinosaurs running.

The dinosaur has been extinct for around 65 million years now. OneIndia has learnt that the claim is false.

Image screen grab from Anna Marquardt Youtube.

The animal in the video is a coatis and this footage had been reversed to create an illusion of baby dinosaurs.

The video was originally posted on the Twitter handle of Buitengebieden with the caption, 'this took me a few seconds.' Nowhere does the handle claim that these animals are dinosaurs.

.
.

Earlier this month, India Today had public a story, Dinosaurs are extinct. So what are these creatures in the viral video. It was said the article that the video was reversed to create an illusion.

Image Courtesy: @buitengebieden

When they ran with their heads down and tails held high, the coatis looked similar to a baby Brachiosaurus, which lived in the Jurassic era.

Fact Check

Claim

Video shows baby dinosaurs have returned to earth

Conclusion

This animal is a coatis and when they run with their tails upright they look like a baby dinosaur

Rating

False
Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

More FAKE NEWS BUSTER  News arrow_forward

Read more about: fake news buster dinosaurs
Read more...