Fact Check: Has Twitter restored Donald Trump’s account

The screenshot purportedly tweeted by Donald Trump says, 'thank @elonmusk! Feels great to be back. Hope all the haters and losers missed me.' However if one looks at the tweet closely, it is by an account called @TheUltGmr.

The tweet has been re-tweeted over 67,000 times and has 466 k likes. When we checked the tweet again, we found that the user is not using Trump's picture any longer.

We also came across another tweet by the same user from 2018 which said that we do a little trolling. This is a parody. This makes it clear that the tweet in circulation is not from the account of Donald Trump, but a parody. Moreover we checked and as of October 31 Trump, @realdonaldtrump has not been restored as yet.