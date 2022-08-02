Fact Check: Has the UGC NET Exam 2022 been postponed

New Delhi, Aug 02: A notice has been doing the rounds with he claim that the National Testing Agency (NTA) would be conducting the UGC NET 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) for the Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on August 12, 13 and 14 2022.

The note further claims that the Computer Based Test (CBT) has been postponed due to certain reasons and new dates would be announced soon.

The government has dismissed this information and said that it is fake. The DG NTA has not issues this notice, the government clarified. The fake notice created a lot of panic among the students which led the NTA too to clarify that no such decision has been taken.

The fellowship programme is awarded annually to candidates who have qualified the test conducted by the CSIR twice a year, in June and December. The maximum age of the candidate for a Junior research fellowship is 28 years. The question paper is based on five subject that are-chemical sciences, earth, atmospheric, ocean and planetary sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences and physical sciences.

Hence it is clear that the notice in circulation is fake. For authentic information always reach out to nta.ac.in.