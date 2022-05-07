Fact check: NEET PG 2022 exam has been postponed?

As per the letter, the NEET PG 2022 exam was postponed to July 9.

However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that that this is a fake message.

''A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022,'' PIB tweeted from its official handle.

''The exam has not been postponed. It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only,''it added.

The postgraduate medical entrance exam is scheduled for May 21, from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam was earlier scheduled for March 12 but it was later postponed.

The application process for the test ended in March.

NEET PG admit cards will be issued on May 16.