Fact Check: Has Indian Territorial Army invited applications for various posts?

New Delhi, Sep 07: Internet has become a double-edged sword that can be used for the good and for the bad. While it provides plenty of useful information, it has also become a medium where you will be deceived with fake info.
In one such instance, a website now claims that Indian Territorial Army has invited applications for various positions. The notification doing rounds claim that online registration is mandatory.
The registration opened on September 1 and it will end on September 7. It should be made on this website: https://www.territorialarmy.in/.
However, the notice is fake and the website is not related to Territorial Army. It looks like the website is created to deceive cheat people and netizens should not fall prey to such fake claims.
The Press Information Bureau has confirmed that no such notice has been issued by Indian Territorial Army.
Job aspirants should follow this official website for any information: https://www.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in/home/login
Fact Check
Claim
Indian Territorial Army invited applications for various posts.
Conclusion
The notice and website, both are fake and not related to Indian Territorial Army.