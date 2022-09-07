Fact Check: Has Indian Territorial Army invited applications for various posts?

In one such instance, a website now claims that Indian Territorial Army has invited applications for various positions. The notification doing rounds claim that online registration is mandatory.

The registration opened on September 1 and it will end on September 7. It should be made on this website: https://www.territorialarmy.in/.

However, the notice is fake and the website is not related to Territorial Army. It looks like the website is created to deceive cheat people and netizens should not fall prey to such fake claims.

The Press Information Bureau has confirmed that no such notice has been issued by Indian Territorial Army.

Job aspirants should follow this official website for any information: https://www.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in/home/login