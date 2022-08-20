Fact Check: Has Indian Railways decided to do away with the offline ticket booking system?

The same was also carried by some media outlets stating that the railways would do away with offline ticket counters and would mean that for any sort of train travel the only option would be to book the tickets online.

New Delhi, Aug 20: A claim has gone viral stating that the Indian Railways would do away with offline ticket counters.

The Indian Railways has however debunked this information as fake. It said, 'some media reports are being circulated that the railway is planning to do away with the train reservation counters. It is informed that no such action has been taken by the railways and that there is no such proposal under consideration.

This clarification comes a day after it was clarified that there was no change in the rule concerning booking of tickets for children travelling by train. A news report had claimed that those in the age group of one to four years are now being charged adult fares.

Indian Railways doesn't charge amount for kids below 5 years of age if tickets are not booked. As per circular number 12 of 2020 issued on 06.03.2020 by the Indian Railways, kids below 5 years of age doesn't need a reservation for travelling and can travel on a train without a ticket for free of cost, the Railways clarified.

If a berth is required full adult fee has to be paid by booking a ticket and one has to select the option of infant seats in the trains to avail free ticket facility for the kids.

Hence it clear that the Indian Railways has not planned to do away with the offline ticket booking system.