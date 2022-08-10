Fact check: Has Indian govt directed ration shops to forcefully sell national flags?

In the viral clip shared by BJP MP Varun Gandhi alleged that ration card holders were being forced to buy the national flag, and said it will be unfortunate if celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor. It is "shameful" to extract the price of 'Tiranga', which lives in the heart of every Indian, by snatching the poor's morsel of food, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Pilibhit MP posted a video purportedly showing some ration card holders complaining about being forced to pay Rs 20 to buy the flag. "It will be unfortunate if the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor. Ration card holders are being forced to buy Tiranga or denied a share of grains they are entitled to," he said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi too criticised it, saying "Nationalism can never be sold. It is shameful that while giving ration, poor are being asked to cough up Rs 20 for the tricolour," Gandhi alleged.

"Along with the tricolour, the BJP government is also attacking the self-respect of the poor of our country," the former Congress chief said.

Owner's Admission

The ration shop owner reportedly admitted that he was selling flags for Rs 20 as per the government's order. "I have made it clear that the flag will cost Rs 20 as there are orders from the government. We have to deposit the money (charged in lieu of the flags). We won't give rations to those who will not buy a flag at the rate of Rs 20. The (department) inspector has issued directions that (purchase) of the flag is mandatory for those who are taking ration. We have to follow the orders of the government," The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

This triggered massive criticism from people on social media sites. Particularly, people targeted the central government, which has urged people to hoist or display the national flag from their homes during August 13-15 as part of its 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme.

The Press Information Bureau, which counters misinformation, has clarified that the Centre has not issued such instruction. "An errant ration shop has been suspended for violating orders of the Govt and misrepresenting facts," it tweeted.

In fact, the authorities in Haryana have suspended the licence of the ration depot holder for forcing people to buy national flags, The Indian Express reported.