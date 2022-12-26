Fact Check: Has former Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal been arrested in a child pornography case?

Many thanked Musk for this and one user OhAnj77 went on to say, 'thank you Elon Musk for exposing this trash. Now you get the FBI shills of the Twitter staff. Former CEO of Twitter Parag Agarwal arrested for child porn.'

"BREAKING: Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, has been arrested for possession of child porn after tip from Twitter insider," Twitter user Pat Brody said.

"Parag Agrawal, former CEO of Twitter, arrested for possession of child pornography after a tip off from Elon Musk. The executive was arrested at his home in California by the FBI. His lawyer has stated to the Vancouver Times that he plans on pleading not guilty," said Justicewillprevail on Twitter.

While many took to the social media to share the news, in reality no such arrest has taken place. Vancouver Times is a satire website and the report was just meant to be a joke. At the bottom of the report the website has clearly said, "Fact-checkers wasted their time "fact-checking" this obvious satire article. To ease confusion, the article has been added to the satire section, and a note has been added to the bottom of the article."

"Vancouver Times is the most trusted source for satire on the West Coast. We write satirical stories about issues that affect conservatives. We are not affiliated with the mainstream media (CBC, CTV etc.) in any way, and any similarities between our content, the names of our authors, and that of the MSM are purely coincidental," the about page of the website reads.

"Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal was not arrested for possession of child porn. The website linked, vancouvertimes.org is a self-described satire website. vancouvertimes.org/about-us/" said a Twitter note.

It was recently reported that Twitter was constantly ignoring the rampant spread of child pornography on its platform. It was only after Musk took over that the company is seriously working on stopping such content on the platform.