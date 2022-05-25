Fact Check: Has Centre renamed these five Mughal Streets in Lutyens Delhi

This claim is false and no such decision has been taken. OneIndia checked on the internet and also with independent sources and learnt that no such action had been taken.

In 2015, the Aurangzeb Road had been renamed as Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Road in honour of the late President. The move was proposed by a few BJP MPs.

However we were unable to find any reports of the other roads being renamed. However on May 10 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded that the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) rename five roads in Lutyen's Delhi which are named after Mughal emperors.

Delhi BJP chief, Adesh Gupta requested the renaming of Tughlaq road, Akbar Road, Aurangzeb Lane, Shahjahan Road and Humayun Road.

The sin that was committed during the Congress rule was somewhat corrected under the Modi government while some are left. That has to be changed too he said.he persons whose names are kept in Delhi were invaders. Why should there be a road in India after their names, Gupta said in his letter.

When the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, the names of roads after such invaders are a sign of slavery. There should be an immediate change he added.

Gupta said that the Tughlaq Road should be renamed as Guru Gobind Singh Road, Akbar Road as Maharana Pratap Road, Shahjahan Road as General Bipin Rawat Road, Aurangzeb Lane as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane and the Humayun Lane as Maharishi Valmiki Road.

When a proposal to rename a road is made it is sent to the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

This is then sent to the General Department of the NDMC where a 13 member committee considers the proposal. Following this an approval is sought by the chairman of the NDMC and as per the provisions under the NDMC Act of 1994, the road is renamed.

Hence it is clear that the Facebook post claiming that the Centre has renamed the above mentioned roads is false.