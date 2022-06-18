Fact check: Govt is not privatising Army through Agnipath

A YouTube channel called 'Sach Tak' News stated in a video that the Centre is pushing the army towards privatisation through 'Agnipath.' The recruitment will be handled by some private agency which will hire and fire youths in a year, the anchor is seen claiming in the clip.

Is it true?

Press Bureau of Information has put out a clarification that the recruitment will not be done by the private agency. "A claim is being made in a YouTube video that the recruitments in Army through Agnipath scheme will be conducted by some private agency," "This claim is false. No such announcement has been made by the Government of India," it added.