Fact Check: For sharing edited clip on Nadda equating BJP to rape, FIR against Congress leader

In an election season, the number of fake news items and claims go viral on the social media. The latest on whom an edited clip was widely circulated is BJP president, J P Nadda

The video was shared by the media convenor of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Lalan Kumar. The clip was also shared on the verified handle of East UP Congress Sevadal. The UP Congress Sevadal also took to Facebook to share the clip.

If one checks the actual clip, it is clear that the one that has gone viral has been edited heavily. The Twitter broadcast of Nadda's January 12 rally in the poll bound Agartala in Tripura can be found here.

Nadda can be heard highlighting the issues that a CPI (M) government may bring. He said that the CPI (M) government meant strikes, political killings, donations and ape. A BJP government would mean development and progress he also said.

You can also watch the speech below:

When we shared for Lalan Kumar's tweet it seems to be deleted. Following this an FIR was registered abasing Kumar for posting the edited video of Nadda.

The FIR said that Kumar tweeted a video in which Nadda could be heard saying, BJP government means rape. The case was filed by BJP's Shailendra Sharma.

The BJP chief was addressing a public meeting in Tripura on January 12 on the occasion of National Youth Day, also known as Vivekananda Jayanti.

While drawing comparisons, he said that the BJP meant development where the CPI(M) meant failures. During his address, he also spoke about the development that the BJP has brought out across the country under the Prime Ministership of Narendra Modi.