Fact Check: Don’t believe this notification about 19,800 RPF constable jobs

New Delhi, Jan 11: A message is in circulation regarding which speaks about a recruitment notification for the post of Constable in the RPF.

The message has been shared widely and has created a lot of confusion in the minds of the aspirants. The government has however said that this notification is fake.

Taking to the social media, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) said that a fictitious message is being circulated on social media and newspapers regarding recruitment for 19800 post of Constable in Railway Protection Force(RPF). It is hereby informed that no such notification has been issued by RPF or Ministry of Railways on their official websites or through any print or electronic media. It is to reiterate that the news is fake and should be ignored by all, the RRB said.

Even the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) clarified the same and called out the notification as fake.

"For any Notice/Information regarding Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), the candidates should visit official websites of RRBs only. Any Information/Notices being circulated in the social media regarding RRBs may please be ignored. Beware of touts & job racketeers trying to deceive by false promises of securing job in Railways either through influence or by use of unfair means," the RRB website also said.

Such messages tend to go viral as there is a huge demand for government jobs. Aspirants are however advised to refer to the official website of the government to check whether the information is true or false. Being a responsible citizen, internet users are also advised not to share such information unless and until it is made official by a government handle or website. You could also refer to the advertisements put out relating to government jobs in the newspapers as well. In case of any such doubt, you could write in to us to check on whether the information is right or wrong. Beware of fake news!