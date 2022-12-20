Fact Check: Don’t believe this channel which says PM Modi has resigned, EVMs are banned

With a subscriber base of over 10 lakh the channel is on a tirade to spread fake news which even said that the Chief Justice has taken action against the Election Commission of India and EVMs will not be used in elections.

New Delhi, Dec 20: A channel on YouTube called News Headlines has been spreading one fake news after another about the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Election Commission of India and the Indian judiciary.

Another claim that has been made by the channel is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resigned and President rule has been imposed in India. In yet another claim the channel claimed that the Maharashtra government has fallen and a new coalition government has taken over.

The channel went on to also claim that the EVM had been banned for the Gujarat elections. The channel has also claimed that the Chief Justice of India has declared the Prime Minister of India as being guilty of sedition. Eight months back the channel had said that the Minister of Road Transport and Highways has resigned.

This channel has been publishing such fake news for long. The PIB Fact Check took to Twitter and called out this channel. In a tweet, PIB Fact Check said a #YouTube channel 'News Headlines' with almost 10 lakh subscribers and 32 crore views has been found to be propagating #FakeNews about the Prime Minister, Supreme Court of India, Chief Justice of India, and the Election Commission of India.

In a series of tweets, the PIB Fact Check has said that all the claims that are being made by this channel are fake. In the recently concluded Gujarat elections, the EVMs were very much in use. It is a well known fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not resigned and President's rule was never imposed.

OneIndia advises readers that such channels should be shunted out and news being circulated in such a manner should always be verified. The government has been banning many YouTube channels which have been funded by Pakistan to run propaganda campaigns against India. In the past the government has banned several YouTube channels for spreading fake news. It was also found that there were channels from Pakistan which were specifically set up to spread hate in India.

In August the government had banned seven Pakistani and one Indian YouTube channel.