Fact Check: Does this video showing brutal killing of a man have a communal spin

New Delhi, Jun 08: A video with shocking visuals has gone viral on the social media with the claim that was from a scene of communal violence in broad daylight.

Two men in the visuals can be seen attacking a man even as a crowd was present. The two then hit the victim's head with rocks and stab him several times. Following this they slit the victim's throat.

The video is being shared with the claim that the assailants were Rohingya Muslims and the victim a Hindu man. OneIndia has learnt that the incident is from Delhi's Azadpur and there is no communal spin to it.