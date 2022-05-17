Fact Check: Does a Nandi statue in Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi face the Gyanvapi Mosque

Amidst this a collage of two images have been shared one featuring a statue of Nandi and another of Hindu God Shiva. In the other image the Gyanvapi Mosque is shared with the claim that the Nandi and Shiva idols was from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and it faced the Mosque.

However OneIndia has found that the image that has been shared is not from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. It is in fact from the Kashi Vishweshwar Temple in Wai, Maharashtra. The original image can be found here,

. .

Earlier a court in Varanasi has ordered that a pond in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex be sealed amidst reports of a 'Shivling' being found there.

The Mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

This is completely an archaeological survey work, since the advocates were not familiar with the survey work, the work took some time," Madan Mohan Yadav, the counsel for the Hindu side in the case, had said on Sunday.